‘PM 100% focused on his own image’: Rahul Gandhi slams Modi over China issue

New Delhi, July 23: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday launched a scathing attack at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his handling of the border standoff with China, saying that his government lacked a clear cut vision to take the nation forward.

"PM is 100 per cent focused on building his own image. India's captured institutions are all busy doing this task. One man's image is not a substitute for a national vision," Gandhi tweeted, along with a video in which he deliberated on how India should deal with the China situation.

The Congress leader has been critical of PM Modi and his government over the handling of the border issue with China in Ladakh and has even accused the prime minister of having "surrendered" Indian territory to China.

"If you deal with them from a position of strength, you can work with them you can get what you need and it can be actually done. But if they sense weakness then you had it," he said."

"India has to have a global vision. India now has to become an idea. And it has to become a global idea. So that's the thing that's going protect India... actually thinking big," he Congress leader said.

Acknowledging that the border issue first needs to be resolved, he said this is also the time to change our approach. "This this is the point at which the road parts. If we go this way we become a major player if we go this way, we become irrelevant."

He said it was his job as an opponent of the PM to question him and put pressure on him so he does his work. "His responsibility is to give the vision. It's not there. I can tell you, guaranteed, it's not there and that's why China's is in there today."