Pluralism core strength of nation, stay united to fight divisive forces: Mamata tweets

Kolkata, Dec 20: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday, on the occasion of 'International Human Solidarity Day' said pluralism was the core strength of India and recapitulated that people should not be devided on the lines of religion or caste.

On Friday taking on to Twitter on the occasion of 'International Human Solidarity Day', and calling upon people to stay united to fight divisive forces Mamata tweeted, "On International Human Solidarity Day, let us celebrate our unity in diversity. This is our strength. Let us all work together to defeat the forces that seek to divide us along religious, casteist lines."

The TMC supremo has led three rallies in Kolkata over anti-Cititzenship Amendment Protest. She has earlier said that she won't allow CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Bengal.

The Bengal CM has blamed the BJP for the violence across the nation over CAA.

Urging the Union Home Minister to ensure peace and harmony, the TMC supremo said, "The entire country is burning. Your job is to douse the fire,"

She also criticised the BJP for allegedly planning to turn the entire country into a detention centre.

Mamata who has been at the forefront of opposing the NRC and the new CAA.