  • search
Trending Jharkhand Exit Poll Flashback 2019 Unnao Rape Case
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Pluralism core strength of nation, stay united to fight divisive forces: Mamata tweets

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Dec 20: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday, on the occasion of 'International Human Solidarity Day' said pluralism was the core strength of India and recapitulated that people should not be devided on the lines of religion or caste.

    Pluralism core strength of nation, stay united to fight divisive forces: Mamata tweets
    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

    On Friday taking on to Twitter on the occasion of 'International Human Solidarity Day', and calling upon people to stay united to fight divisive forces Mamata tweeted, "On International Human Solidarity Day, let us celebrate our unity in diversity. This is our strength. Let us all work together to defeat the forces that seek to divide us along religious, casteist lines."

    Meant opinion poll: Mamata backtracks on referendum remark

    The TMC supremo has led three rallies in Kolkata over anti-Cititzenship Amendment Protest. She has earlier said that she won't allow CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Bengal.

    The Bengal CM has blamed the BJP for the violence across the nation over CAA.

    Urging the Union Home Minister to ensure peace and harmony, the TMC supremo said, "The entire country is burning. Your job is to douse the fire,"

    She also criticised the BJP for allegedly planning to turn the entire country into a detention centre.

    Mamata who has been at the forefront of opposing the NRC and the new CAA.

    More MAMTA BANERJEE News

    Read more about:

    mamta banerjee west bengal

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue