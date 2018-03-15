Plot to rake up Rohingya cause in Bengal: NIA charges al-Qaeda operative

The National Investigation Agency filed a chargesheet against one Samiun Rahman for being part of an al-Qaeda conspiracy which sought to rake up the Rohingya issue. The chargesheet was filed under the provisions of the Arms Act, Indian Penal Code and Foreigners Act.

During investigation it was established that the accused had entered into India via Beenapole border, West Bengal from Bangladesh illegally and stayed at several hideouts in India.

He wanted to establish base of al-Qaeda in Delhi in order to carry out terrorist activities in India and he also had planned to fight for the Rohingya cause in Myanmar. At the time of arrest, a pistol and four rounds of ammunition were recovered from the possession of the accused. Incriminating material showing his allegiance to the al-Qaida and regarding his chat with an al-Qaida associate was recovered from his laptop and mobile phone.

OneIndia News

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day