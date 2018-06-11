Union home minister Rajnath Singh held a high-level meeting to review the security of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the wake of police reports on the threat to his life.

In a series of tweets, the Home Ministry said it has directed the national security advisor, home secretary and the director of the Intelligence Bureau to consult other security agencies concerned and adopt steps to strengthen the security of the PM.

"HM Shri @rajnathsingh today held a high level meeting to review the Prime Minister's security in the wake of inputs about the threat to his life," one of the tweets by the department said.

"The MHA is in receipt of a report from Maharashtra police regarding certain communications amongst individuals having links to Maoist organisations containing references to targeting the Prime Minister."

"The NSA, HS and DIB were present in the meeting. The Home Minister has directed that all necessary measures be taken in consultation with other agencies to suitably strengthen the security arrangements for the Prime Minister," it added.

Earlier this week, the Pune police told a court that they were in possession of a letter, seized from the residence of one of the five people who has been arrested in connection with the Bhima-Koregaon violence, which talked about the assassination of Prime Minister Modi in Rajiv Gandhi-type incident.

"Modi-led Hindu fascism is bulldozing its way into the lives of indigenous Adivasis. In spite of big defeats like Bihar and West Bengal, Modi has successfully established BJP government in more than 15 states. If this pace continues, then it would mean immense trouble for the party... Comrade Kisan and few other senior comrades have proposed concrete steps to end Modi-raj," the letter read.

"We are thinking along the lines of another Rajiv Gandhi type incident," it added.

In the letter, it was also written that for Maoists, "defeating Hindu fascism has been our core agenda and a major concern for the party". The assassination plot's revelation has generated reactions across the political spectrum.

