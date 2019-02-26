  • search
    PLFI ultra with Rs 10 lakh bounty arrested

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Ranchi, Feb 26: An ultra of the People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI), who had suffered bullet injuries during an encounter with security forces in Gumla district, was arrested from his house, police said.

    Santosh Yadav, who carried a Rs 10-lakh reward on his head, was nabbed by personnel of Jharkhand Jaguar and Ranchi police from his house in Pandra area.

    In the encounter with CRPF's CoBRA and district police personnel, three PLFI ultras were on Sunday gunned down in Amtoli forest in Gumla district, but several other Maoists struck by bullets, had managed to flee, including Yadav.

    He was involved in the killing of CRPF jawans, arson and blasting railway tracks between Hatia and Rourkela Railway stations, a police officer said.

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 26, 2019, 5:50 [IST]
