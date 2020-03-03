PLFI extortion: NIA arrests two top operatives

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 03: The National Investigation Agency has arrested two persons in a terror funding case relating to the People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI). The arrested have been identified as Jai Prakash Singh and Amit Kumar.

The case pertains to the seizure of Rs 25.38 lakh in cash which was being deposited in the SBI Branch, Bero, Ranchi. Investigations revealed that the money was part of a large scale extortion racket that was run by the PLFI. The members of the outfit would extort money from contractors, businessmen.

The racket was being run by PLFI members Dinesh Gope, his two wives and their associates. During investigation till now, cash/bank deposits of Rs. 68.17 lacs and other movable and immovable properties worth Rs. 70 lacs have been seized/ attached in this case. In more than two dozen bank accounts in the names of shell companies and family members of Dinesh Gope, transactions worth more than Rs. 2.5 Crores have also surfaced. NIA has already filed a charge sheet against ten arrested accused and one absconding accused.

Searches were conducted by NIA at five locations in Torpa, district Khunti, Jharkhand during which incriminating documents, electronic devices and other materials were recovered from premises of accused.