YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PLFI extortion: NIA arrests key accused in Jharkhand

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 14: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested an accused in the PLFI terror funding case in Jharkhand.

    The accused has been identified as Fuleshwar Gope. The case pertains to the seizure of Rs.25.38 lakh, belonging to Dinesh Gope, Chief of PLFI (People's Liberation of India), which were about to be deposited in SBI, Branch Bero, Ranchi in 2016.

    PLFI extortion: NIA arrests key accused in Jharkhand

    After taking over the investigation, the NIA arrested six persons. Further searches conducted by the NIA led to the seizure of properties worth Rs 90 lakh.

    NIA charges 17 ISIS terrorists for plotting attacks in South India

    The NIA also arrested the wives of Dinesh Gope Investigation also revealed that Fuleshwar Gope had conspired with accused Dinesh Gope and formed a dubious company namely, M/s Shiv Shaktisamridhhi Infra Pvt. Ltd, in partnership with Hira Devi (first wife of Dinesh Gope), for channelising the extorted levy amount into legitimate means by depositing it in the bank account of the said dubious company. M/s Shiv Shaktisamridhhi Infra Pvt. Ltd., became a frontal company to legitimize levy amounts collected by Dinesh Gope and to invest the same in properties.

      Rajasthan crisis: Sachin Pilot dropped as Deputy CM from Gehlot Cabinet | Oneindia News

      The profit earned by the said company was intended to be used for the furtherance of terrorist activities of PLFI.

      More NATIONAL INVESTIGATION AGENCY News

      Read more about:

      national investigation agency arrested jharkhand

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue