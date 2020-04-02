  • search
    Plenty of misinformation being spread on foreign donations to PM CARES fund: Govt sources

    New Delhi, Apr 02: The government took a decision to accept foreign donations to the PM Cares Fund, which was set up to fight the outbreak of novel coronavirus in India.

    Several persons on the social media asked as to how the PM Cares Fund was accepting foreign contributions, when it was not permitted in the case which faced severe floods recently.

    Government sources tell OneIndia that there has been a lot of misinformation on the news of PM CARES fund accepting foreign donations. What has been announced is that PM CARES fund will simply accept donations and contributions from individuals and organisations who are based in foreign countries.

    This is consistent with India's policy with respect to PMNRF. PMNRF has also received foreign contributions as a public trust since 2011.

    For those who are comparing this with previous instances of natural calamities in some states, here is what the Official spokesperson had said on 22nd August 2018: "In line with the existing policy, the Government is committed to meeting the requirements for relief and rehabilitation through domestic efforts. Contributions to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund and the Chief Minister's Relief Fund from NRIs, PIOs and international entities such as foundations would, however, be welcome."

    Story first published: Thursday, April 2, 2020, 12:44 [IST]
