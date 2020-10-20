Please tell the nation the date you will throw out Chinese from Indian territory: Rahul Gandhi to PM

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Oct 20: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation at 6 pm today, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asked the PM to tell the nation the date by which he will "throw the Chinese out of Indian territory". While the prime minister has not specified what his address will be about, it is likely that he will speak about the coronavirus situation in the country.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi wrote,''Dear PM, in your 6pm address, please tell the nation the date by which you will throw the Chinese out of Indian territory. Thank you."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the nation today at 6 pm. Will be sharing a message with my fellow citizens at 6 PM this evening, tweeted the prime minister.

It will be Prime Minister Modi's seventh address to the nation since the pandemic's outbreak. The prime minister has often taken to televised address to announce major decisions or developments. In his last such address, he had on June 30 announced extension of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), a programme to provide free ration for over 80 crore people, mostly poor, by five more months till November end.