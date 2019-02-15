“Please sanitise area properly IEDs will be used,” an intel warning that fell on deaf ears

Srinagar, Feb 15: Before occupying your place of deployment, please sanitise the area properly as there are inputs of use of IEDs (improvised explosive device). Matter most urgent.

This was a note by the Intelligence dated February 8 2019 and was issued to the Jammu and Kashmir police.

In addition to this there were many more inputs shared by the Intelligence about the possibility of a deadly attack by the Jaish-e-Mohammad to commemorate the death anniversaries of Afzal Guru and Maqbool Bhat.

At least four Intelligence Bureau warnings were issued before the deadly attack at Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir in which nearly 44 CRPF jawans were killed.

Apart from the IB warnings, the J&K police had shared an input, which was uploaded on a private Twitter account, a few days back in which the Jaish-e-Mohammad threatened to carry out a suicide attack on the security forces.

The tweet shared by the police carried a 33 second video of troops in Somalia being attacked by terrorists in a similar manner. A similar modus operandi was used by the Jaish terrorist, Adil Hussain Dar at Pulwama.

The twitter handle "313_get" is not open for public viewing. It carried a threat "InshaAllah...its will same in Kashmir...endian are flying in parts...InshaAllah (sic)".

The twitter handle is being operated using the virtual private network making it difficult for the security agencies to establish the location of its operator, police officials said.

The same was shared during the meeting held two days back and all security formations were alerted about a possible terror attack similar to that carried in the twitter handle.

Jammu and Kashmir police had also prepared a dummy video to explain how terrorists may possibly carry out such an attack, the officials said.