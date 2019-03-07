Gayab ho gaya is the new tag line of Modi govt: Rahul on 'stolen' Rafale document

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 07: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday stepped up his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the government's claim that documents "stolen" from the defence ministry were used by The Hindu for a report on the Rafale deal.

Addressing a press conference Gandhi alleged that the government's submission in the Supreme Court meant that it was accepting that the report, which alleged that the PMO was carrying parallel negotiations on the Rafale deal, was true and that related documents were in possession of the defence ministry.

The Congress chief's attack came a day after the government said in the Supreme Court that documents related to the Rafale fighter jet deal have been stolen from the Defence Ministry and threatened The Hindu newspaper with action under the the Official Secrets Act for publishing articles based on them.

In a further jibe at Modi, the Congress chief said, "Rafale files disappeared, it was said that an investigation should be conducted against you (media) because Rafale files disappeared; but the person who was involved in Rs 30,000 crore scam, no investigation against him?"

"There is a new tag line that is being used by the government these days -- gayab ho gaya. From unemployment to two crore youth, absence of fair price to farmers, 15 lakh promise in bank account to Rafale files, sab gayab ho gaya hai," Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress on Wednesday alleged corruption and malfeasance in the Rafale fighter jet deal and said the time has come to lodge an FIR against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The corruption and malfeasance in Rafale deal is out in the open. PM Modi misused his office to give benefits to Dassault Aviation and caused loss to the public exchequer," Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala told reporters.