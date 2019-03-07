PM did 'bypass surgery’ in Rafale deal, investigate him too: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, Mar 07: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday stepped up his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the government's claim that documents "stolen" from the defence ministry were used by The Hindu for a report on the Rafale deal.

"Yes of course take action on those involved in this missing documents case but also initiate an inquiry on PMO making parallel negotiations," Gandhi said addressing a press conference in the national capital.

The Congress chief's attack came a day after the government said in the Supreme Court that documents related to the Rafale fighter jet deal have been stolen from the Defence Ministry and threatened The Hindu newspaper with action under the the Official Secrets Act for publishing articles based on them.

In a further jibe at Modi, the Congress chief said, "Rafale files disappeared, it was said that an investigation should be conducted against you (media) because Rafale files disappeared; but the person who was involved in Rs 30,000 crore scam, no investigation against him?"

"It's a blatant case of corruption, it is clearly stated that the PM of India is carrying out a parallel negotiation," Gandhi said. "Why should there not be a criminal investigation? The problem in India is there is a criminal investigation only on people who oppose PM Modi. Basically, everything possible is done to safeguard Narendra Modi."

"There is a new tag line that is being used by the government these days -- gayab ho gaya. From unemployment to two crore youth, absence of fair price to farmers, 15 lakh promise in bank account to Rafale files, sab gayab ho gaya hai," Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress on Wednesday alleged corruption and malfeasance in the Rafale fighter jet deal and said the time has come to lodge an FIR against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The corruption and malfeasance in Rafale deal is out in the open. PM Modi misused his office to give benefits to Dassault Aviation and caused loss to the public exchequer," Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala told reporters.

The government has constantly rejected the allegations levelled by the Congress with the BJP accusing Gandhi of spreading lies to torpedo the Rafale deal due to his vested interests. Ambani has also rejected corruption allegations.