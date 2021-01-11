Please don't force me to join politics and hurt me: Rajinikanth on fans protest in Chennai

Rajini out of the fray: Is this a victory for AIADMK?

Chennai, Jan 11: Days after his fans assembled near Valluvar Kottam in Chennai to urge him to reconsider his decision, Superstar Rajinikanth on Monday said that he will not join politics. He also urged his fans not to indulge in protests in the State.

"I have explained reasons for my inability (to enter politics) in detail. I have conveyed my decision. Please don't pain me again and again asking me to enter politics by organising such events," Rajinikanth said.

"Thank you for holding the event in a disciplined and dignified way," he added.

It can be seen that Rajini Makkal Mandram, the official pre-political platform of the actor, had distanced itself from the demonstration and urged fans not to attend it, a crowd of supporters participated in it from morning till evening on Sunday.

The crowd raised slogans such as 'Va Thalaiva Va' (Come leader, come) and 'Ippo Ilaina, Epovume Illai' (If not now, never - borrowing his slogan) to urge him to enter politics and "liberate Tamil Nadu".

While some sections of observers saw this as an organic protest by fans who had full faith in the actor, another section felt that the protest was orchestrated to "pressure" the superstar to take the plunge.

In December, Rajinikanth, on the brink of launching his political party after years of speculation, backed out citing his health.

"My hospitalisation was a warning given by God. My campaign will impact health amid the pandemic," he said, days after he was hospitalized for blood pressure fluctuations during a shoot in Hyderabad.

Before that, Rajinikanth was all set to reveal his political party plan on New Year's Eve. "It is now or never," he had said on December 3, after meeting with his closest advisers.