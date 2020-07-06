  • search
    Please donate Plasma, dearth in supply: Kejriwal's humble request as covid-19 crosses 1 Lakh-mark

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 06: With more than 1 lakh COVID-19 cases in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday urged people to come up front and donate plasma to boost the process of recovery of coronavirus patients.

      '' Out of 25,000 active patients, 15,000 are being treated at home. Death rate has also come down. We've also started the country's first corona plasma bank. Our trials have shown that plasma therapy can help moderate patients improve significantly," CM Kejriwal noted.

      "The number of Covid-19 cases have almost reached the one lakh mark in Delhi. However, there is no need to be intimidated by the number one lakh as almost 72,000 people have also recovered from the virus," said the Delhi chief minister.

      "We are carrying out 20,000 to 24,000 tests every day. The Situation is improving now. Earlier, for every 100 tests, we used to get 33 positive patients, now that number has come down to 11," Kejriwal said.

      Story first published: Monday, July 6, 2020, 13:18 [IST]
