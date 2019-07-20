“Please cooperate”, says Sonbhadra DM; Explains why Sec 144 has been imposed

India

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

Lucknow, July 20: With politicians heading for violence hit Sonbhadra creating a major problem for the authorities, Sonbhadra District Magistrate (DM) Ankit Aggarwal, on Saturday, appealed "to cooperate to maintain peace in the area."

His appeal comes at a time when a TMC delegation is staging a protest at Varanasi for not being allowed to enter Sonbhadra, and Priyanka Gandhi, who had to be detained yesterday, sat on a dharna asking why she is not being allowed to enter violence hit village.

Ten people were killed and 28 injured in a clash between a village head's supporters and Gond tribals in Sonbhadra on Wednesday. In order to stop the situation from spiralling out of control, the authorities have imposed Section 144 in the region. Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) empowers an executive magistrate to prohibit an assembly of more than four persons in an area.

"The situation in the village is sensitive so we have imposed Section 144 in the district. This prevents the entry of political parties as well as social organisations. I would like to request everyone to cooperate to maintain peace in the area," the DM told ANI.

"As soon as the situation becomes normal we will remove Section 144. 29 arrests have been made in connection with the incident. Forces have been deployed to maintain peace in the village," he added.

BJP govt using Section 144 to hide shortcomings: Mayawati

Although Pruyanka Gandhi was not allowed to enter Sonbhadra, a few relatives of victimes came to meet her. Meanwhile, 5-6 more Congress leaders arrived at Varanasi to visit Sonbhadra, but were stopped at the airport where a TMC delegation is also staging a dharna.

Congress leaders Deepender Singh Hooda, Mukul Wasnik, Raj Babbar, Ratanjit Pratap Narain Singh, Jitin Prasada and Rajeev Shukla arrived at Varanasi airport today but were stopped by ther police.

Priyanka was detained on Friday at the Chunar Guest House after she was stopped from going to Murtiya village in Sonebhadra district.