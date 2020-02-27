  • search
Delhi Riots
    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 27: Pleas were moved before the Delhi High court on Thursday seeking lodging of FIR against Congress President Sonia Gandhi, ex-president Rahul Gandhi, its general secretary Priyanka Vadra and others for allegedly giving hate speeches.

    Filed by an organisation called 'Lawyers Voice', the petition also seeks court's direction to order a SIT probe into the alleged inflammatory speeches made by the said persons.

    Pleas seeking FIR against Sonia, Rahul, Priyanka, others for alleged hate speech moved in Delhi HC

    One of the pleas has sought registration of FIR against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Aam Aadmi Party leader Amanatullah Khan for allegedly making hate speeches.

    The plea has also sought setting up of a Special Investigation Team to look into the alleged hate speeches.

      NEWS AT 3 PM, FEBRUARY 27th, 2020

      Delhi violence: Death toll mounts to 34

      Another plea, filed by Hindu Sena, alleged that hate speeches were given by All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leaders Asaduddin Owaisi and Akbaruddin Owaisi.

      The plea also alleged that inflammatory speeches were made by AIMIM MLA from Mumbai Waris Pathan and said that his speeches surcharged communal tension in Delhi which resulted in death of several people.

