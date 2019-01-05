Plea moved in Delhi HC against trailer of ‘The Accidental Prime Minister'

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, Jan 5: A plea was moved in the Delhi High Court demanding a ban on screening of trailer of 'The Accidental Prime Minister', a film on Manmohan Singh's tenure as the prime minister.

The plea states that facts have been twisted to malign the image of the former prime minister Manmohan Singh. The plea reportedly requests that the trailer and promos should not be aired. The plea says that the post of the Prime Minister is a constitutional one and the trailer maligns the image of former PM, as well as the image of the country.

The Delhi High Court will hear the plea on Monday (January 7).

Furthermore, the plea also alleged that the trailer is spoiling relations with foreign countries and affects the sovereignty and integrity of India.

The Congress in Maharashtra has objected to the trailer of the movie, 'The Accidental Prime Minister', claiming that it shows the party leaders in a 'disparaging' manner. The film is based on the 2014 book written by former prime minister Manmohan Singh's media adviser Sanjaya Baru. It covers Singh's tenure from 2004 to 2014 as the prime minister.

Actor Anupam Kher plays Manmohan Singh in the film, while German actor Suzanne Bernert will be seen as Sonia Gandhi. Aahana Kumar, who was last seen in web series Rangbaaz, will be playing the role of Priyanka Gandhi, while Arjun Mathur essays the role of Rahul Gandhi. The film is helmed by debutant Vijay Ratnakar Gutte.