Plea in SC seeking CBI probe into killing of Vikas Dubey’s aides

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 10: A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a CBI probe into the killing go Vikas Dubey's aides.

The plea which was filed before Dubey was killed in an encounter today allayed fears that the gangster may meet a similar fate. The plea also said that Dubey should be given adequate security.

Killing of the accused by police in the name of encounter is against the rule of law and serious violation of human rights and this is nothing short of Talibanisation of the country, Ghaynsham Upadhyay, the petitioner said.

Dubey was killed in an encounter this morning near Kanpur. He was being brought to Uttar Pradesh from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, where he was arrested on Thursday. The police said that the convoy in which Dubey was being taken met with an accident due to rains. Dubey had tried to escape, following which he was gunned down in a field the Kanpur police said after the encounter.