PlantForKalam trends on Twitter as Netizens remembers 'missile man' on 88th birth anniversary

    New Delhi, Oct 15: Today is the 88th birth anniversary of Dr Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam a.k.a APJ Abdul Kalam, one of the most beloved presidents of India who was born on October 15, 1931.

    Kalam, a recipient of Bharat Ratna award was an Aerospace Engineer by profession, he spent nearly four decades as a scientist and science administrator, primarily at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). His contribution towards the field of space sciences has been immense and for this reason, this is the very reason he was fondly called as the 'Missile Man'.

    The nation pays homage to former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary today. In his message, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said, Dr Kalam was a great scholar, teacher and earned love and respect from everywhere. He said Dr Kalam made innumerable contributions to Indian defence.

    Vice President added that Dr Kalam's commitment, patriotism and vision to make India a strong nation will continue to inspire people.

    On his 88th birth anniversary, people in Tamil Nadu are planting trees, joining Tamilian actor, Vivekh's initiative to preserve the environment. Along with the images, Twitterati is also posting messages with #PlantForKalam. Netizens also remembered the beloved leader by wishing the 'Missile Man' on Twitter.

