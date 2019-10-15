#PlantForKalam trends on Twitter as Netizens remembers 'missile man' on 88th birth anniversary

New Delhi, Oct 15: Today is the 88th birth anniversary of Dr Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam a.k.a APJ Abdul Kalam, one of the most beloved presidents of India who was born on October 15, 1931.

Kalam, a recipient of Bharat Ratna award was an Aerospace Engineer by profession, he spent nearly four decades as a scientist and science administrator, primarily at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). His contribution towards the field of space sciences has been immense and for this reason, this is the very reason he was fondly called as the 'Missile Man'.

The nation pays homage to former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary today. In his message, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said, Dr Kalam was a great scholar, teacher and earned love and respect from everywhere. He said Dr Kalam made innumerable contributions to Indian defence.

Vice President added that Dr Kalam's commitment, patriotism and vision to make India a strong nation will continue to inspire people.

On his 88th birth anniversary, people in Tamil Nadu are planting trees, joining Tamilian actor, Vivekh's initiative to preserve the environment. Along with the images, Twitterati is also posting messages with #PlantForKalam. Netizens also remembered the beloved leader by wishing the 'Missile Man' on Twitter.

Oct 15 tommow Kalam sir”s bday! Tree saplings planting events! First time joining hands with Chennai greater corporation! மரக்கன்றுகள் கொடுத்து உதவுகின்ற சென்னை மாநகராட்சிக்கு நன்றி. pic.twitter.com/IqSIsaghTa — Vivekh actor (@Actor_Vivek) October 14, 2019

Dear tweeples! #plantforkalam nu trend pannalaama? — Vivekh actor (@Actor_Vivek) October 14, 2019

Happy Birth Anniversary A.P.J. Kalam ji...Today 88th birth anniversary of Kalam ji 🎂🙏🇮🇳

Let celebrate this day as Science day.#APJAbdulKalam 🇮🇳🙏 pic.twitter.com/lHTiKJlXSK — Vikas Saini (@Vikassaini6890) October 14, 2019

A dream is not that you see in sleep, dream is something that does not let you sleep.



Remembering #APJAbdulKalam the man of " High Thinking , Simple Living " #plantforkalam #HBDAPJAbdulKalam pic.twitter.com/QCo0zOHwLc — RAJKUMAR @rk_official® (@RAJKUMARrkoffi1) October 14, 2019

Remembering #APJAbdulKalam on his birth anniversary.......🙏🙏🙏

" If you want to shine like a sun 🌞🌞🌞 first burn like a sun" pic.twitter.com/YjXjupJXrx — Shashitosh Garg (@GargShashitosh) October 14, 2019

Never stop fighting until you arrive at your destined place that is, the unique you. Have an aim in life, continuously acquire knowledge, work hard, and have perseverance to realise the great life.



Plant a tree and give life to future.#APJAbdulKalam#plantforkalam pic.twitter.com/qBvi3BzCeg — Naveen Balu (@naveenbalu308) October 14, 2019

"Success is when ur signature turns into autograph"

Tribute to great human being #APJAbdulKalam pic.twitter.com/WQ3aSc1OXO — singh_shubh (@seize_d__day) October 14, 2019