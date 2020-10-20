Planning to make COVID-19 vaccine ready for all says PM Modi

Please tell the nation the date you will throw out Chinese from Indian territory: Rahul Gandhi to PM

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Oct 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the people have to continue to adhere to the Covid-appropriate behaviour and norms till the vaccine arrives.

Addressing the nation, Modi said,'' We have come a long way in this fight against coronavirus. Let us not be lax in the fight against COVID-19. The virus is still around said PM Modi. The recovery rate is good and the fatality is less, the PM also said.''

''In India, the death rate at per million population is 83. On the contrary, in several countries such as US, UK and Brazil, the number is over 600. India has been successful in saving lives of its citizens better than more prosperous countries,'' Prime Minister said.

''In this festive season, markets are bright again but we need to remember that the lockdown might have ended but #COVID19 still persists. With efforts of every Indian over last 7-8 months, #India is in a stable situation we must not let it deteriorate,'' Modi said.

Modi quotes Kabir, says the poet had said one should not rest till crops are brought home from the field. Similarly, we should not relax till Covid brought under control. PM also quotes Ramcharitmaanas as saying an enemy, a mistake and an ailment should never be underestimated. Hence, we too should not underestimate Covid threat.

''In Europe, America and other countries, the number of cases have seen a hike yet again after seeing a reduction. We should continue to be careful and not be callous until the vaccine of the virus is created,'' PM said.

''Several versions of vaccines are being worked upon in India as well. Some of them are at advanced stage. The government is also working to prepare the nation to ensure that the vaccine reaches every India as soon as possible,'' Modi said.

"We are moving through a difficult time. A little carelessness can stop our movement, may dampen our happiness. If we will carry the responsibilities of life and vigilance simultaneously, only then there will be happiness in life," the PM said while cautioning people to celebrate festivals like Diwali, Eid, Guru Nanak Jayanti, etc, keeping in mind the SOPs of social distancing.

His address comes amid the coronavirus pandemic, with daily cases having declined in the last few weeks.

It was Prime Minister Modi's seventh address to the nation since the pandemic's outbreak. The prime minister has often taken to televised address to announce major decisions or developments.

In his last such address, he had on June 30 announced extension of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), a programme to provide free ration for over 80 crore people, mostly poor, by five more months till November end.

On Monday, while addressing the inaugural function of Grand Challenges Annual Meeting 2020, PM Modi said India is currently seeing a decline in the number of Covid-19 cases per day and the growth rate of cases because it was one of the first countries to adopt a lockdown. He also said that India has one of the highest recovery rates of 88 per cent.