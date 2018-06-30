English
Plane crash in Mumbai's Ghatkopar: 'Victims died due to poly trauma, burns', says autopsy report

    Mumbai, June 30: The Post Mortem report of 5 people who had lost their lives in a plane crash in Mumbai's Ghatkopar that took place on June 28 stated that the reason of their death as 'shock due to burn & poly-trauma.'

    The crash of a chartered aircraft in Ghatkopar on Thursday left five persons dead, including the four-member crew and a pedestrian, whose bodies were severely charred, rendering their identification difficult.

    A team of forensic surgeons Dr Shivaji Patil, Dr Rahul Jadhav, Dr Amit Chauhan and Dr Prakash Hingere conducted the autopsy on each body starting from 6 pm and went on for nearly four hours. The entire procedure was captured on camera and Dr Hemlata Pandey, the odontologist from KEM's forensic department, joined the team to extracted molar teeth from the bodies to help with identification.

    The deceased had also sustained serious internal injuries such as fractured ribs, liver and lungs, and poly-trauma, which might be the result of the crash-landing of the burning aircraft.

    The plane had taken off for the 45-odd minute flight at 12.20 pm from the Juhu airstrip after a puja. A video of the aircraft's last take-off has the engineers cheering its take-off. "Yes, the landing gearing is in," said one, others clapped excitedly.

    This was the plane's first flight in nine years after a complete overhaul.

    The Uttar Pradesh government had bought the 12-seater in 1995 for the state's top dignitaries including chief ministers. But after an accident that rendered the aircraft unserviceable, the UP government sold the aircraft to UY Aviation.

    The Ghatkopar police have registered an accidental death report under section 174 of the criminal procedure code and were seen completing formalities for the autopsy procedures

