Plane carrying Rahul Gandhi to Patna forced to return to Delhi after engine trouble

New Delhi, Apr 26: A plane carrying Congress president Rahul Gandhi to Patna was forced to return to Delhi on Friday after the aircraft faced a technical snag in the engine.

The problem occurred while Rahul Gandhi was enroute to Patna for meetings is Samastipur (Bihar), Balasore (Orissa) & Sangamner (Maharashta).

Rahul Gandhi has tweeted a video of the aircraft apologizing for the delay due to the problem in the plane- "Engine trouble on our flight to Patna today! We've been forced to return to Delhi. Today's meetings in Samastipur (Bihar), Balasore (Orissa) & Sangamner (Maharashta) will run late. Apologies for the inconvenience."

As per the schedule, Congress president will be campaigning in three states today. Gandhi was scheduled to address a public meeting at 10:30 am in Bihar, followed by rallies in Odisha and Maharashtra.