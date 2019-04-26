  • search
    New Delhi, Apr 26: A plane carrying Congress president Rahul Gandhi to Patna was forced to return to Delhi on Friday after the aircraft faced a technical snag in the engine.

    Plane carrying Rahul Gandhi to Patna forced to return to Delhi after engine trouble
    Congress president Rahul Gandhi

    The problem occurred while Rahul Gandhi was enroute to Patna for meetings is Samastipur (Bihar), Balasore (Orissa) & Sangamner (Maharashta).

    Rahul Gandhi has tweeted a video of the aircraft apologizing for the delay due to the problem in the plane- "Engine trouble on our flight to Patna today! We've been forced to return to Delhi. Today's meetings in Samastipur (Bihar), Balasore (Orissa) & Sangamner (Maharashta) will run late. Apologies for the inconvenience."

    As per the schedule, Congress president will be campaigning in three states today. Gandhi was scheduled to address a public meeting at 10:30 am in Bihar, followed by rallies in Odisha and Maharashtra.

