Plan to introduce electric buses in Andhra Pradesh dropped

India

pti-PTI

By PTI

Amaravati, Nov 19: The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has dropped the move to introduce 350 electric buses.

On the directions of the state Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, the APSRTC cancelled its tender floated in September seeking to deploy the electric buses.

Initially, he wanted to introduce 1,000 such buses at one-go but later reduced the number to 350 because of 'logistic reasons.'