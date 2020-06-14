  • search
    Plan to contain the spike, PM Modi says during high level meet with senior ministers

    New Delhi, June 14: While flagging concerns over the rising number of COVID-19 cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi noted that it was important to get the capital back on track and also devise a plan to contain the spike.

    PM Modi made the remarks at a review meeting with senior ministers and top officials. The high level meeting was chaired to discuss the national coronavirus situation. The meeting comes in the wake of the meeting to be held between Union Home Minister, Amit Shah and Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal.

    There was a need to draw up a plan to slow down and also arrested the spread of the virus in Delhi, the PM said at the meeting.

    Sources tell OneIndia that the PM also said that there was a dire need to contain the spread and also ensure that the hospitals in the national capital are not overwhelmed.

    Modi also suggested that Shah and Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan meet the Delhi LG and CM in the presence of senior officials of the Centre.

    The source cited above said that when Shah meets with the Delhi CM and others, he would plan a comprehensive response to handle the rising cases. Further the current situation, projections for the near future and also measures to be undertaken would be discussed.

