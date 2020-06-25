PLA close to Bottleneck and the new problem at the Depsang plains

New Delhi, June 25: Amidst the tensions with China, the assessment has found that the movement by the Chinese at the Depsang plains was serious.

Sources tell OneIndia that the People's Liberation Army (PLA) is close to a place known as Bottleneck. This is the Rakki Nallah and Jeewan Nallah are where there was a standoff in 2013.

The source also said that any movement westwards by the PLA can threaten the Dabruk-Shyok-DBI road and the airfield at DBO. Further it was also found that there was movement of additional PLA troops over the past one week at the Depsang plains, further north of Galwan towards the Karokaram pass. This has raised concerns as the Daulat Beg Oldie is less than 25 kilometres from the Chinese posts.

Meanwhile, General M M Naravane will brief the top leadership on the situation at the Line of Actual Control amidst the tension with China.

The Indian Army Chief returned after a two day trip to east Ladakh theatre. He took stock of the situation and also met with the soldiers who were injured in the Galwan Valley clash on June 15.

The assessment to be put out by the Army Chief would be crucial for the political leadership to chart out the next course of action. The assessment is also crucial as tensions are high at the LAC, although there has been no flare up after the June 15 incident.

In addition to this the Army Chief would also be holding discussions with Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat and the Indian Air Force and Navy chiefs.

He would brief them about the force requirements on the ground. A decision on this would be handled by the CDS.

General Naravane would also provide the political leadership with an assessment on the ground, after the new satellite images emerged.

Satellite images of June 22 show that the Chinese observation posts were destroyed during the violent clash that took place at the Galwan Valley on June 15.

Satellite images from Maxar Technologies, which was put out by a Twitter handle @detresra_ show that between the clash that took place on June 15 and the talks on June 22, China had rebuilt defensive positions in the Galwan area just across the LAC inside Indian territory.

Further a tweet put out by Nathan Ruser, a researcher at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, which is an independent think-tank shows that a small outpost which led to the June 15 clash and was destroyed had grown hugely in size.

Ruser said, " these maps show the locations of all the Indian and Chinese structures, tents and vehicles within the Galwan Valley on both May 22 and June 22. Both India and China have injected a lot of infrastructure in the region. The Chinese troops are far more forward."

"Satellite imagery from the Galwan Valley on June 22nd shows that 'disengagement' really isn't the word that the government should be using. This gif shows the small outpost that sparked the June 15th clashes. It has grown hugely in size. Indian troops aren't dismantling this one," Ruser also said.

"The number of Chinese structures/tents and vehicles within 1km of the LAC has grown from 3 to 46 (1,500 per cent increase), the number of Indian structures ect has decreased to 17 from 84 in May (decrease of 80 per cent)," Ruser further added.