    Pizza Hut’s offering free pizza to anybody with name ‘Abhinandan’ gets mixed reaction

    New Delhi, March 5: Indian burger chain Burger Singh received flak from the social media last month after trying to cash in on the air raids by the IAF across the Line of Control in the Pakistani territory. The chain offered 20 per cent discount on all orders placed online in light of the airstrikes in which several terrorist camps were reportedly destroyed.

    Pizza Hut’s offering free pizza to anybody with name ‘Abhinandan’ gets mixed reaction
    Image Courtesy: @PizzaHutIN

    Days after Burger Singh was slammed by the social media users, now American restaurant chain Pizza Hut has found itself in a similar situation for giving free pizza to anyone with the name 'Abhinandan' - after IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman whose jet crashed in the Pakistani territory and he was captured by the Pakistani forces only to be released on March 1 in what Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said in a gesture of peace.

    The scheme was announced to honour the wing commander who was in Islamabad's custody for nearly 60 hours.

    "Pizza Hut would like to take this moment to thank the Bravehearts of the nation. In honour of Abhinandan, we would like to give away a free pizza to anyone with the same name as this legend!" read the tweet by the official Twitter handle of Pizza Hut India which saw a photo of a pair of moustaches that Abhinandan sports. The offer was valid only for Monday, March 4.

    The move though had a divided opinion on the social media. While some felt it was a good move, others felt the company was trying to make gains on the issue.

    Here are some of the tweets that came up in reaction to Pizza Hut's initiative:

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 5, 2019, 14:03 [IST]
    X
