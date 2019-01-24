Piyush Goyal will present interim budget, Jaitley advised 2 weeks rest

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 24: Union minister Arun Jaitley has undergone surgery at a hospital in New York on Tuesday, sources said. In the wake of this development, Piyush Goyal was given the additional charge of the Finance Ministry.

Jaitley has been advised at least two weeks rest by the doctors, they added.

Jaitley, 66, travelled to the US on January 13. He underwent tests for soft tissue cancer this week, sources said.

On Wednesday, railways and coal minister Piyush Goyal was given the additional charge of finance ministry during Jaitley's absence. Goyal according to sources would present the interim budget on February 1.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan in a satement that Arun Jaitley was "indisposed" and would remain a minister without portfolio.

"The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, hereby directed that during the period of indisposition of Shri Arun Jaitley, Minister; the portfolios of Minister of Finance and Minister of Corporate Affairs held by him, be temporarily assigned to Shri Piyush Goyal, in addition to his existing portfolios," the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.