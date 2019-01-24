  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Piyush Goyal will present interim budget, Jaitley advised 2 weeks rest

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 24: Union minister Arun Jaitley has undergone surgery at a hospital in New York on Tuesday, sources said. In the wake of this development, Piyush Goyal was given the additional charge of the Finance Ministry.

    Piyush Goyal
    Piyush Goyal

    Jaitley has been advised at least two weeks rest by the doctors, they added.

    Jaitley, 66, travelled to the US on January 13. He underwent tests for soft tissue cancer this week, sources said.

    Also Read | Arun Jaitley in New York for cancer treatment, may miss budget

    On Wednesday, railways and coal minister Piyush Goyal was given the additional charge of finance ministry during Jaitley's absence. Goyal according to sources would present the interim budget on February 1.

    The Rashtrapati Bhavan in a satement that Arun Jaitley was "indisposed" and would remain a minister without portfolio.

    "The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, hereby directed that during the period of indisposition of Shri Arun Jaitley, Minister; the portfolios of Minister of Finance and Minister of Corporate Affairs held by him, be temporarily assigned to Shri Piyush Goyal, in addition to his existing portfolios," the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

    Read more about:

    piyush goyal budget 2019 arun jaitley

    Story first published: Thursday, January 24, 2019, 5:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 24, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue