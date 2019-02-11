Piyush Goyal tweets Vande Bharat Express train video; faces condemnation for posting doctored one

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 11: Piyush Goyal, the Union Minister for Railways, posted a speeded-up video of the Vande Bharat Express in an attempt to show Narendra Modi's Make in India manufacturing campaign.

Taking to Twitter, Goyal posted a video of the Vande Bharat Express with the text,"It's a bird...It's a plane...Watch India's first semi-high speed train built under 'Make in India' initiative, Vande Bharat Express zooming past at lightening speed." The same video was also posted on Goyal's official Facebook account.

It’s a bird...It’s a plane...Watch India’s first semi-high speed train built under ‘Make in India’ initiative, Vande Bharat Express zooming past at lightening speed. pic.twitter.com/KbbaojAdjO — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) February 10, 2019

The video was also retweeted by Ram Madhav, the National General Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

However, this didn't go well with the Twitterati and they said that the video posted is not original, and has in fact been speeded up.

Thanks to @PiyushGoyal jee , Even bullock cart speed risen up under Modi Government 😍🙏 pic.twitter.com/p9165FlBm7 — ☭ Comrade Dostam ☭ (@dostam_comrade) February 10, 2019

It's a bird..It's a plane.. It's India's first semi high speed train. வாம்மா மின்னல். pic.twitter.com/MY2KBFrDva — செந்தில் / Chenthil (@chenthil_nathan) February 10, 2019

"India’s first semi-high speed train" claims Piyush Goyal, tweeting a video in 2x speed.



Tomorrow, he'll tweet the same video in 4x speed & call it "India's first bullet train." — Punster® (@Pun_Starr) February 10, 2019

This is how Piyush Goyal has been working at double speed in order to develop Railways & 420 other ministries. (2019) pic.twitter.com/Zo4U0TK2fH — History of India (@RealHistoryPic) February 10, 2019

Aur Aur Tez... Dream train of piyush Goyal ji ... ( under the leadership of Modiji) 😍 pic.twitter.com/Kv1GKVdVqy — अमर اکبر Anthony 🕺 (@amarakhbaranth1) February 10, 2019

Here's the original video:

The Vande Bharat express, earlier known as the Train 18, will be officially made public on February 15. The train has the capability of speeding up to 180 kmp/h, something which duly happened in its trial run.