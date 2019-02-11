  • search
    Piyush Goyal tweets Vande Bharat Express train video; faces condemnation for posting doctored one

    New Delhi, Feb 11: Piyush Goyal, the Union Minister for Railways, posted a speeded-up video of the Vande Bharat Express in an attempt to show Narendra Modi's Make in India manufacturing campaign.

    Taking to Twitter, Goyal posted a video of the Vande Bharat Express with the text,"It's a bird...It's a plane...Watch India's first semi-high speed train built under 'Make in India' initiative, Vande Bharat Express zooming past at lightening speed." The same video was also posted on Goyal's official Facebook account.

    The video was also retweeted by Ram Madhav, the National General Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

    Also Read | Train 18 will now be called Vande Bharat Express

    However, this didn't go well with the Twitterati and they said that the video posted is not original, and has in fact been speeded up.

    Here's the original video:

    The Vande Bharat express, earlier known as the Train 18, will be officially made public on February 15. The train has the capability of speeding up to 180 kmp/h, something which duly happened in its trial run.

    Story first published: Monday, February 11, 2019, 10:10 [IST]
