  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Piyush Goyal to be deputy leader of Rajya Sabha

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, June 12: Union minster Piyush Goyal was on Wednesday appointed as the Deputy Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, sources said.

    The two-time Rajya Sabha MP will be succeeding Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who has been elected to the Lok Sabha.

    Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal
    Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal

    Goyal, the Minister of Railways and Commerce & Industry in the Narendra Modi government, will be deputy to senior BJP leader Thawarchand Gehlot, the Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment.

    BJP delegation meets EC, demands re-poll in violence hit constituencies of WB

    Gehlot has been chosen as the Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha.

    Goyal is currently a Rajya Sabha member from of Maharashtra. He was formerly the National Treasurer of the BJP.

    More PIYUSH GOYAL News

    Read more about:

    piyush goyal union minister rajya sabha

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue