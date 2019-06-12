Piyush Goyal to be deputy leader of Rajya Sabha

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, June 12: Union minster Piyush Goyal was on Wednesday appointed as the Deputy Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, sources said.

The two-time Rajya Sabha MP will be succeeding Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who has been elected to the Lok Sabha.

Goyal, the Minister of Railways and Commerce & Industry in the Narendra Modi government, will be deputy to senior BJP leader Thawarchand Gehlot, the Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment.

BJP delegation meets EC, demands re-poll in violence hit constituencies of WB

Gehlot has been chosen as the Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha.

Goyal is currently a Rajya Sabha member from of Maharashtra. He was formerly the National Treasurer of the BJP.