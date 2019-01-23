Piyush Goyal named temporary finance minister days before Interim Budget

  • search
    New Delhi, Jan 23: Piyush Goyal on Wednesday was given additional charge of Finance Ministry, days before the Interim Budget has to be presented. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will remain a minister without any portfolio.

    Arun Jaitley had left for the United States for a medical check-up earlier this month. He has not yet returned.

    The Rashtrapati Bhavan in a satement that Arun Jaitley was "indisposed" and would remain a minister without portfolio.

    "The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, hereby directed that during the period of indisposition of Shri Arun Jaitley, Minister; the portfolios of Minister of Finance and Minister of Corporate Affairs held by him, be temporarily assigned to Shri Piyush Goyal, in addition to his existing portfolios," the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

    Wednesday, January 23, 2019, 21:20 [IST]
