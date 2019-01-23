Arun Jaitley unwell, Piyush Goyal gets finance ministry charge days before Interim Budget

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 23: Piyush Goyal on Wednesday was given additional charge of Finance Ministry, days before the Interim Budget has to be presented. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will remain a minister without any portfolio.

Arun Jaitley had left for the United States for a medical check-up earlier this month. He has not yet returned.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan in a satement that Arun Jaitley was "indisposed" and would remain a minister without portfolio.

"The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, hereby directed that during the period of indisposition of Shri Arun Jaitley, Minister; the portfolios of Minister of Finance and Minister of Corporate Affairs held by him, be temporarily assigned to Shri Piyush Goyal, in addition to his existing portfolios," the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Traditionally, an interim budget gets parliament's approval for expenses for the financial year starting in April till a new government is in place. The incoming government presents a fresh budget for the rest of the financial year.

The parliament will meet from January 31 to February 13 for the budget session.