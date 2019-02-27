  • search
For Visakhapatnam Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Piyush Goyal announces new railway zone for Andhra, to be headquartered in Visakhapatnam

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 27: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday announced a new railway zone for Andhra Pradesh. The new railway zone -- Southern Coast Railway -- will be headquartered in Visakhapatnam, Goyal said.

    Piyush Goyal

    The decision comes four days after a BJP delegation from the state met Goyal in the national capital demanding formation of a railway zone.

    [Rail passengers can now check online how meal is cooked & packed]

    In a memorandum submitted to Goyal, they had said the north Andhra region, comprising Srikaulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts, is "very backward and needs impetus for development".

    The Andhra Pradesh BJP leaders had said that during the 2014 general elections, they had assured the public that a railway zone would come up at Visakhapatnam.

    PTI

    More visakhapatnam NewsView All

    Read more about:

    piyush goyal visakhapatnam andhra railway

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue