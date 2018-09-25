Pitru Paksha 2018: Dates, Shradh timings and how to perform this rituals

New Delhi, Sep 25: Pitru Paksha 2018 or Shradh paksha 2018 which is also known as fortnight for the ancestors, is a 16-lunar day period where Hindus remember their ancestors during that period. This usually falls in the fortnight immediately after the Ganesha festival, i.e. in the second fortnight of the Hindu calendar month of Bhadrapada.
Shraadh and its significance:
According to Hindu mythology, the souls of our previous three generations reside in 'Pitru Loka', which is known as the realm between heaven and earth. This realm is headed by the god of death, Yama. It is believed when It is believed that when a person from the next generation dies, the first generation is taken to heaven bringing them closer to God. Only the last three generations in Pitru-Loka are given shraadha rites.
Detailed Pitru Paksha 2018 calendar:
- September 24, 2018 - Monday - Purnima Shraddha
- September 25, 2018 - Tuesday - Pratipada Shraddha
- September 26, 2018 - Wednesday - Dwitiya Shraddha
- September 27, 2018 - Thursday - Tritiya Shraddha
- September 28, 2018 - Friday - Chaturthi Shraddha, Maha Bharani
- September 29, 2018 - Saturday - Panchami Shraddha
- September 30, 2018 - Sunday - Shashthi Shraddha
- October 1, 2018 - Monday - Saptami Shraddha
- October 2, 2018 - Tuesday - Ashtami Shraddha
- October 3, 2018 - Wednesday - Navami Shraddha
- October 4, 2018 - Thursday - Dashami Shraddha
- October 5, 2018 - Friday - Ekadashi Shraddha
- October 6, 2018 - Saturday - Dwadashi Shraddha, Magha Shraddha
- October 7, 2018 - Sunday - Trayodashi Shraddha, Chaturdashi Shraddha
- October 8, 2018 - Monday - Sarva Pitru Amavasya
How to perform:
The Shradh of Pitars is ideally performed at home. However, people also carry out rituals in temples, holy places, forests as well as riversides. Every year, an important period of 16 days (Pitru Paksha or Shraadh) is dedicated to the ancestors or forefathers. Pitru Paksha is considered perfect for performing Tarpan rituals. It is believed that the rituals performed during Shradh produces best results for pleasing the ancestors. Shradh occurs right before the Sharada Navaratri in autumn. Shradh or Tarpan ritual is also performed on the death anniversary of the departed family member. Different Tarpan rituals are performed for different departed members of the family or a particular day from Shraddha during Pitru Paksha is dedicated to that departed member. His or her favorite food items and clothes are offered to Brahmins or Pandits. Brahmins consume the food items and except the offerings and it is believed that finally they reached to our ancestors or forefathers.