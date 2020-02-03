  • search
    Pinarayi Vijayan cautions against infiltration of "extremist" outfits like SDIP in anti-CAA stir

    By PTI
    |

    Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 03: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday cautioned against infiltration of members of "extremist" outfits like SDPI in anti-CAA protests in the state and said the Left government would not allow any attempt to create communal disharmony in society.

    Pinarayi Vijayan cautions against infiltration of extremist outfits like SDIP in anti-CAA stir
    Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

    His mention of the Islamic outfit the Social Democratic Party of India during question hour triggered a war of words with the Opposition Congress led United Democratic Front. Coming down heavily on SDPI, the Chief Minister said such "extremist" groups were trying to divide people and create law and order issues in some places under the garb of the protests. Police and other government agencies had taken stern action against such groups for indulging in violence and illegal activities in many places, he said while replying during question hour.

    Kerala CM Vijayan writes to 11 Chief Ministers including Mamata, Kejriwal on repealing CAA

    Rubbishing the allegations raised by the UDF, the Chief Minister also made it clear that his government had not registered a case against anyone who took part in the anti- Citizenship Amendment Act protests peacefully and in accordance with the law.

    He said the southern state had witnessed unprecedented protests against CAA and most of such protests, including those organised by mahal committees, had been organised peacefully.

    "But there is a group named SDPI in our state who are thinking in an extremist way. It has been brought to the government's notice that SDPI's members were trying to infiltrate in the protests in many places and divert the issues," he said.

    They were not only indulging in violence, but also trying to divide people and create communal disharmony in society, the Left veteran added. The mentioning of the name of SDPI by the Chief Minister triggered a brief war of words between the ruling and opposition benches.

    CAB 'unconstitutional', will not be implemented in Kerala: CM Vijayan

    "Why is the opposition getting agitated when I mention the name of SDPI? Are they saying that I should not talk about SDPI and extremism?" Vijayan asked.

    When UDF members alleged that police had registered cases against their leaders and party workers for taking part in anti-CAA protests, the Chief Minister said the law enforcers had to intervene as the protesters crossed the limits and destroyed public property.

    Story first published: Monday, February 3, 2020, 13:35 [IST]
