Chennai, March 3: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was admitted to the Apollo Hospital here for a routine medical check-up and would be discharged tomorrow, the hospital said on Saturday.

The 73-year-old Vijayan was admitted to the hospital at Greams Road here at 11.55 pm yesterday for "routine annual medical check-up", a hospital bulletin said.

According to the Chief Minister's Office in Thiruvananthapuram, he is scheduled to be discharged tomorrow evening.

PTI

