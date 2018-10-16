Pilots Association writes to Suresh Prabhu seeking 'One Rank One Pay'

New Delhi, Oct 16: Indian Commercial Pilots Association has written to Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu seeking 'One Rank One Pay' for pilots.

In the letter, the pilots association said: "We fail to understand as to why the top management has turned a blind eye to this issue which is bleeding national carrier of high-value foreign exchange."

"MoCA approval was implemented on all narrow body pilots (pilots of erstwhile Indian Airlines) but a section of Wide Body pilots continued to be paid as per their old structure," the ICPA said.

"From October 2017, Air India management had started paying a section of wide body pilots an ad-hoc amount at par with the new proposal which is yet to be approved by MoCA," it said.

