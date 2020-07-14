Pilot says truth can't be defeated, expresses gratitude to those who came out in his support

YouTube
    By PTI
    Jaipur, July 14: Soon after his removal as Rajasthan deputy chief minister, rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Tuesday said "truth can be rattled, not defeated".

    Sachin Pilot
    Pilot, who has not spoken in public over his revolt against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, posted the message on Twitter and also changed his profile on the social media platform, deleting all references to his position as deputy chief minister and Rajasthan Congress chief.

    He only described himself as MLA of Tonk and a former Minister of IT, Telecom & Corporate affairs, Government of India.

    "Truth can be rattled, not defeated," he said in his tweet in Hindi.

    Later in the evening, Pilot tweeted, "My heartfelt thanks and gratitude to all those who have come out in my support today."

    Cracking the whip against Pilot, the Congress removed him as deputy chief minister of Rajasthan and PCC president.

    Rajasthan ministry meets after party sacks Sachin Pilot, his loyalists

    Pilot has been upset since the Congress picked Ashok Gehlot as the chief minister after the 2018 assembly polls, while his supporters insisted that he deserved credit for the party''s victory as its state unit president.

    The current crisis surfaced last Friday when the Rajasthan Police sent a notice to Pilot, asking him to record his statement over an alleged bid to bring down the government.

    The same notice was sent to the chief minister and some other MLAs, but Pilot''s supporters claimed that it was only meant to humiliate him.

    The Special Operation Group (SOG) had sent out the notices after tapping a phone conversation between two men, who were allegedly discussing the fall of the Gehlot government.

