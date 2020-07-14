Pilot sacked, but Gehlot on shaky ground in Rajasthan

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 14: With the firing of Sachin Pilot as Deputy Chief Minister, a long term relationship between him and the Congress is all to come to an end.

While the Ashok Gehlot camp has claimed that it has the numbers to remain in power, the fact is that the government is on shaky ground. To remain in power, Gehlot needs 101 MLAs to back him.

However the Bharatiya Tribal Party with two MLAs has said that, it was withdrawing support to the Congress. This would mean that Gehlot has the support of 100 MLAs and he would need one more to remain in power.

Sachin Pilot sacked as Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan

A lot would depend on the number of MLAs that Sachin Pilot would be backed by. There have been contrasting claims on this and at the time of the rebellion breaking out, he had claimed the support of 30 MLAs. However, the numbers have been varying and some reports have also said that he has the backing of 25 MLAs.

Rajasthan crisis: Sachin Pilot dropped as Deputy CM from Gehlot Cabinet | Oneindia News

In the 200 member Rajasthan assembly the magic number is 101. Congress has the support of 125 MLAs including 107 of its own legislators. The party has the backing of 13 independents and 5 from other parties. In the house where the majority mark is 101, the BJP has 72 legislators and also the support of three Hanuman Beniwal Rashtriya Loktantrik Party.