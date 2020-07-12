  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Vikas Dubey
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Pilot rebels, says he has support of 30 Cong MLAs in Rajasthan

    By PTI
    |

    Jaipur, July 12: Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Sunday declared open rebellion, claiming that he has the support of the 30 Congress MLAs and some independents in the state assembly.

    The statement released on Pilot’s WhatApp group claimed that the Gehlot-led Congress government is in minority now.

    Sachin Pilot
    Sachin Pilot

    It said Pilot, who is also the state Congress president, will also skip the Rajasthan Legislature Party meeting on Monday morning.

    “Rajasthan Deputy CM and Congress leader Sachin Pilot not to attend Congress Legislative Party meeting scheduled to be held tomorrow,” the message said.

    Rajasthan crisis: At loggerheads with Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot to skip key party meet tomorrow

    The statement appeared just as ministers and Congress MLAs were gathering at Gehlot’s official residence here for a meeting to express support to the chief minister, amid the power tussle between the two leaders.

    More SACHIN PILOT News

    Read more about:

    sachin pilot rajasthan

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue