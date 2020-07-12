Pilot rebels, says he has support of 30 Cong MLAs in Rajasthan

India

pti-PTI

By PTI

Jaipur, July 12: Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Sunday declared open rebellion, claiming that he has the support of the 30 Congress MLAs and some independents in the state assembly.

The statement released on Pilot’s WhatApp group claimed that the Gehlot-led Congress government is in minority now.

It said Pilot, who is also the state Congress president, will also skip the Rajasthan Legislature Party meeting on Monday morning.

“Rajasthan Deputy CM and Congress leader Sachin Pilot not to attend Congress Legislative Party meeting scheduled to be held tomorrow,” the message said.

The statement appeared just as ministers and Congress MLAs were gathering at Gehlot’s official residence here for a meeting to express support to the chief minister, amid the power tussle between the two leaders.