Pilot may not settle for anything less than post of Rajasthan CM

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Jaipur, July 14: Even as an action proposal was passed against him, Sachin Pilot remains adamant and has asked the Congress top brass to declare him as the Chief Minister of Rajasthan.

With several Congress leaders reaching out to Pilot, he has demanded that he be made the next CM of Rajasthan. However the Ashok Gehlot faction remains firm and has sought for Pilot's expulsion from the party.

In the Congress Legislature Party meeting, a proposal to remove Pilot as the state president and to expel the rebel MLAs was put forward. A proposal to expel all the rebels including Pilot was also sent to the AICC.

A police notice at first and then the big rift in Rajasthan

The AICC would now take a call on whether to remove Pilot and the other rebels from the party. The AICC could also decide on removing Pilot from the post of PCC Chief.

Meanwhile Congress leader, Priyanka Gandhi has urged Pilot not to leave the Congress.

Not attending the CLP was fine, but you should not leave the party, Pilot was told.

The BJP on the other hand is deciding on when to meet with the Governor and seek a floor test. The BJP believes that the Ashok Gehlot government does not have the numbers and hence should take a floor test.