Pilot killed after helicopter crashes in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh

    Lucknow, Sep 21: One person was killed after a helicopter carrying 4 people crashed in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh on Monday.

    The incident was reported from Sarai Meer in Azamgarh district of the state. According to the details, the aircraft crashed at nearly 11:20 am today.

    Two people jumped out of the aircraft with the help of a parachute, while one person remains missing.

      Search for the missing is on. Police and local authorities were present at the incident spot.Rescue teams have been rushed to the spot.

