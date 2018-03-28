Pilot injured in Coast Guard chopper crash dies

A Coast Guard Assistant Commandant, who was injured in the hard landing of a coast guard chopper near Mumbai, passed away on Tuesday evening.

Captain Penny Chaudhary was admitted to INHS Asvini hospital after suffering a head injury post hard landing of a coast guard chopper. Chaudhary, the co-pilot died after battling for life for 17 days.

"She died last night," Coast Guard PRO (west) Commandant Avinandan Mitra told PTI. Capt. Chaudhary had suffered internal bleeding after the rotor of the helicopter struck her head.

Early this month, an Indian Coast Guard helicopter crash-landed near Murud's Nandgaon in Raigad district. Four officers were onboard. Captain Penny Chaudhary was injured in the crash-landing. The chopper crashed 160 kms south of Mumbai at 1440 hours.

(With agency inputs)

