Pilot committed to party, 3-member panel to address issues raised by him: Congress

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 10: Congress on Monday said that Sachin Pilot has committed to working in the interest of the Congress party and the Congress government in Rajasthan, bringing to an end the month-long political crisis in the state.

"Sachin Pilot has met with former Congress President Rahul Gandhi and expressed his grievances in detail. They have had a frank, open and conclusive discussion. Sachin Pilot has committed to working in the interest of the Congress party and the Congress government in Rajasthan," said AICC Secretary KC Venugopal.

"Following this meeting, Congress President Sonia Gandhi has decided that the AICC will constitute a three member committee to address the issues raised by Sachin Pilot and the aggrieved MLA and arrive at an appropriate resolution thereof," it added.