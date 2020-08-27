PIL seeks restrain on saturated media coverage in Sushant Singh case

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 27: A petition has been filed in the Bombay High Court seeking to restrain the saturated media coverage in the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

The petitioner also questioned the incessant comments being Madde on Rhea Chakraborty during the ongoing investigation in the case.

The petitioners, three businessmen from Maharashtra and Panchkula sought a direction to the television channels to postpone the coverage of the CBI and ED investigation into the case. They alleged that the ongoing media trial was harming the reputation and also hindering the probe.

The Central Bureau of Investigation took over the probe after the Supreme Court issued directions in this regard. While the Mumbai Police was probing the case, the Bihar Police filed an FIR following a complaint by the late actor's father.

The Bihar government then recommended a CBI probe into the matter, following which the Maharashtra government approached the Supreme Court challenging the same. Rhea Chakraborty who has been named as the main accused had also moved the Supreme Court seeking the transfer of the case from Bihar to Mumbai.