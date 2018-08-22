PIL on Kerala floods in the Supreme Court demands rehabilitation under its supervision

New Delhi, Aug 22: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Supreme Court of India on Kerala floods by the chairman in-charge of Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) C J Anthony. It was demanded in the PIL that the Central government and the Kerala government should work for the rehabilitation of the people of the state under the supervision of the Supreme Court. KSCPCR is part of the National Commission for the Protection of Child Right.

Acting chairman of the child right body C J Anthony told One India, "Yes I have filed one such petition in the Supreme Court so that speedy and proper rehabilitation work is done in the state by the governments. I am more concerned about the children who suffer the most in such distressed situation." However, he failed to answer that if the calamity in the state should be declared a national disaster as the damage is unprecedented and what benefit the state will have if so happens.

It has also been demanded in the petition that the Kerala government must tell the court that what arrangements it has made to provide potable water and food to the affected people in the flood-affected area of state. The petition demanded from the central government that it must answere to the court that when it got to know about this calamity and what action it initiated to relieve people and help them to come out of distress.

This is the second important PIL related to Kerala floods as one was filed in the Kerala High Court that sought it to be declared as national disaster which was answered by the government by saying that there is no provision in the disaster management law. However, the government assured all the possible help to the state. Sources in the government said that it has enough resources to deal with any such calamity and the government will provided every possible help to the state.