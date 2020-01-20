  • search
    PIL challenging renaming of Allahabad to Prayagraj: SC issues notice to UP govt

    New Delhi, Jan 20: The Supreme Court on Monday sought response of the Uttar Pradesh government on a PIL filed by Allahabad Heritage Society challenging renaming of Allahabad to Prayagraj.

    A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant issued notice to the state.

    The Special Leave petition was filed before the Supreme Court by the Allahabad Heritage Society and some residents from the city after the Allahabad High Court dismissed the plea. Registering opposition to the name change itself, the petition filed through Advocate Shadan Farasat states,

    The Centre had on January 1 last year approved renaming of Allahabad as Prayagraj.

    In February last year, the Allahabad High Court dismissed the plea upon finding that the state government had the authority to make the name change under Section 6(2) of the Uttar Pradesh Revenue Code, 2006. The High Court had concluded that it could not interfere in such matters of policy.

    Story first published: Monday, January 20, 2020, 11:40 [IST]
