PIL against PM Naarendra Modi movie in Bombay HC

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Mumbai, Mar 26: A PIL has been filed against 'PM Naarendra Modi' movie bsed on the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bombay High Court on Tuesday.

According to reports, the plea seeks removal of the trailer from social media platforms as the petitioner feels that the content may influence voters.

The 2-minute-20-second trailer has the Company actor shouting "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Chetavni deta hoon main Pakistan ko. Agar dobara hum par haath uthaya, toh haath kaat doonga."

The movie is directed by National Award-winning director Omung Kumar who has directed biopic on world champion boxer Mary Kom.

PM Narendra Modi, which was scheduled to release on April 12, will now release on April 5. The film will now be released before the first phase of voting for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The biopic will navigate the journey of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from his humble beginnings to becoming the Prime Minister of India. The makers unveiled the first look and poster of the film in January in 23 languages.

The trailer of Vivek Oberoi-starrer biopic was released in Mumbai on March 21. Vivek Oberoi's father Suresh Oberoi has shared the screen for the movie. The biopic is produced by Sandip Ssingh, Suresh Oberoi, Anand Pandit and Acharya Manish.