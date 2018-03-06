PIL against Gautam Adani is 'inevitable', says Subramanian Swamy

Senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy now targeted his cannon at business tycoon Gautam Adani over rising Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) in PSU banks, saying Gautam Adani is the biggest NPA trapeze artiste in PSUs.

Swamy on Tuesday tweeted, "The biggest NPA trapeze artiste in PSUs is Gautam Adani. It is time he is made accountable or a PIL is inevitable."

Talking to ANI, Swamy reiterated, "I tweeted that he (Gautam Adani) seems to be like a trapeze artiste. Information came to me that he may be having as much as 72,000 crore in NPA. This will be clear only after investigation.That's why I raised this question. As far as corruption is considered, party has no role."

Gautam Adani has a long-standing friendship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Reports suggest that Adani was a fixture when PM Modi's foreign tour, notably, United States, Australia, Brazil and Japan. In New York, Adani was frequently spotted going up from the foyer of the New York Palace Hotel to the floor where Modi was staying; he also attended the PM's address to the United Nations' General Assembly (UNGA).

In fact, an opinion piece by Mohan Guruswamy mentions Adani as one of the biggest defaulters. He wrote that Vijay Mallya is a small fish in the list of big defaulters. He called Essar, Reliance ADAG, Adani, GMR, GVK and others gigantic defaulters.

